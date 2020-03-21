HUNTINGTON — When a pandemic hits and everyone heads for home to social distance, those experiencing homelessness have few options.
With the libraries closed and local restaurants shutting down their dining rooms, the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, known as Harmony House, and the Huntington City Mission are continuing their constant efforts to house and feed the most vulnerable in the community.
“We are open, and our intention is to stay open until we are forced to close,” said Amanda Coleman, executive director of Harmony House.
Coleman said employees who can work from home are doing so. Otherwise, the agency is encouraging its clients to maintain 6 feet between people and to wash their hands.
“We are taking it day by day,” she said. “We are constantly talking about it and encouraging precaution. From slides on the TV in the lobby to fliers talking about it, we are encouraging people not to sit next to each other, not to go places in groups; don’t sleep four to five people to a tent. But when people are trying to survive, sometimes survival and safety look very different.”
Coleman said they try to remember that people experiencing homelessness know best how to stay safe.
“It may be that at some point they are not practicing social distancing because they have other safety concerns,” she said.
While Harmony House typically works with those experiencing homelessness along with those at-risk and those formerly homeless, they have had to pivot to just focus on those who have no other place to go in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The wellness center and day shelter have been restricted to those experiencing homelessness. They are also trying to prioritize housing for those who are most likely to be affected by the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Huntington City Mission has experienced a 40% increase in meals served in one week, said Jodi Dowell, public relations and special events coordinator for the mission. Dowell said it may slow down after some initial panic; however, more and more businesses are closing, such as restaurants, as the state continues to try and “flatten the curve” of the virus.
“That means we need more supplies,” Dowell said.
Facing Hunger Foodbank has stocked the mission with food, and several area businesses like Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse have donated food, as well, but Dowell said they need items like take-out boxes, utensils and, most importantly, water bottles.
The mission’s meals are now all to-go. Clients staying at the shelter can take the food to their dorms or the lobby. Meals are still being served three times a day during the week and brunch and dinner Saturday and Sunday.
Handwashing stations have been set up outside the mission, as well as in each shelter and the dining hall, thanks to Randy’s Potties, a portable toilet supplier based in Proctorville, Ohio.
Both organizations have been meeting with community providers and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department regularly. Coleman said she’s trying to absorb guidance and learn as much from other areas as she can.
Along with water, both organizations are in need of sanitizing products. Coleman said Harmony House is also collecting food that can be handed out to the unsheltered.
Financial contributions are also welcomed.
“This really hampers some of our fundraising plans,” Coleman said. “We could use cash to cover expenses that we can’t cover with grants. We are playing the long game here. We expect this will be our reality for a while.”
To donate to the mission, visit www.huntingtoncitymission.org.
To donate to Harmony House, visit www.harmonyhousewv.com.