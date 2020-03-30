PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — “Amens” were replaced with car horns as about 30 cars of parishioners showed up Sunday morning to worship in the parking lot of The Crossing Baptist Church in Proctorville, Ohio.
The church is located in a plaza with a Kroger store and behind the Proctorville Post Office and McDonald’s. Ushers directed cars where to park to ensure a safe distance. The ushers were the only ones allowed outside their vehicles.
Guitarist Heath Lafferty, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, literally sang God’s praises from the rooftop, and lead pastor Dr. Ricky Ray delivered the morning message.
“Considering we have never done anything like it before, I was very impressed,” Ray said. “It has created a lot of excitement and has encouraged people — that was the most important thing for us is to encourage people.”
Ray said they plan to continue the drive-in service each Sunday. Follow the church’s Facebook page for more information.