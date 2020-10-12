HUNTINGTON — Some students and staff at four Cabell Schools have been asked to quarantine after COVID-19 investigations, district officials said Monday evening.
Contact tracing from the affected individuals was conducted by the schools in cooperation with the district’s chief health officer, Dr. Andrea M. Lauffer, and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Thirty-six additional people at Cabell Midland High School have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with two individuals at the school who are ill and assumed to be positive for COVID-19.
The individuals last attended school Friday, Oct. 9. Cabell Midland High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.
At Huntington High School, an individual is assumed to be positive for COVID-19 after two household members tested positive and the person then became symptomatic. The individual last attended school Friday, Oct. 9. Ten additional people at the school have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the individual.
Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.
Eighteen additional people at Huntington Middle School have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with an individual there who last attended school on Friday, Oct. 9, and has tested positive for COVID-19. Huntington Middle School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.
An individual at Southside Elementary School who last attended school on Friday, Oct. 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. After contact tracing, two additional people at the school have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the individual.
Quarantined staff members will be working remotely from home, and Southside remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.