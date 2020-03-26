HUNTINGTON — Confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to be reported across West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday, making the total positive case count 76. New cases were identified in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Raleigh, Upshur and Wood counties.
According to a news release from the DHHR, the state breakdown of cases by county are four individuals from Berkeley County, four from Harrison County, five from Jackson County, four from Jefferson County, 15 from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, two from Marion County, three from Marshall County, one from Mason County, two from Mercer County, 24 from Monongalia County, one from Ohio County, one from Preston County, two from Putnam County, two from Raleigh County, two from Tucker County, one from Upshur County and two from Wood County.
Following surveillance from several identified cases, the official case count changed for Ohio and Preston counties by one less as they were found to not be the county of residence of those individuals, the release said.
DHHR said 1,855 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 76 positive, 1,779 negative and 43 tests pending.
In Kentucky, state leaders reported 248 confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, including five deaths. In Ohio, there were 867 confirmed cases and 15 deaths as of 2 p.m. Thursday.
West Virginia has reported zero deaths linked to the disease.