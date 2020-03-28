HUNTINGTON — The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus continues to increase in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Saturday confirmed 17 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total positive case count in the state to 113.
New cases were identified in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia and Raleigh counties, the DHHR said.
The state breakdown of cases by county is 10 individuals from Berkeley County, two from Greenbrier County, three from Hancock County, five from Harrison County, seven from Jackson County, four from Jefferson County, 19 from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, five from Marion County, four from Marshall County, three from Mason County, two from Mercer County, 29 from Monongalia County, six from Ohio County, one from Pleasants County, one from Preston County, three from Putnam County, three from Raleigh County, two from Tucker County, one from Upshur County and two from Wood County, a news release from the DHHR said.
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the DHHR said 2,818 residents had been tested for COVID-19, with 113 positive, 2,705 negative and zero tests pending.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.