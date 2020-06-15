HUNTINGTON — There have been 131,223 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,290 total cases and 88 deaths, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
Cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (369/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (21/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (45/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (202/5), Kanawha (239/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (55/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (141/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (104/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/3), Wyoming (5/0).
In Kentucky, 315 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced Saturday, for a total of 12,445. There were two new deaths reported, including a 68-year-old man from Grayson, raising the total to 499 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
There have been 3,409 Kentuckians recover from the virus.
In Ohio, 41,148 cases of COVID-19 were reported as of 2 p.m. Sunday. The state has reported 2,557 deaths related to the virus. In Lawrence County, no new cases were reported Sunday. Thirty cases are out of isolation, and officials are following two active cases and monitoring 25 contacts of those active cases.
More than 25,000 new cases of the virus were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 2,063,812. There have been 115,271 deaths related to the virus.