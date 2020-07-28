HUNTINGTON — In just a few weeks, Cabell County residents will get the chance to head back to the polls to vote on the $87.5 million 2020 public school bond levy, but some COVID-19-related issues encountered during June’s primary election are still present two months later.
While finding people to work at the polls has become more and more difficult as time has gone on, Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith said the coronavirus pandemic led to even more shortages this year, although the situation has improved since June.
“We do need some poll workers. We don’t have enough, but I don’t think it’s quite as bad this time around,” Smith said. “But there are still several where we do need more, and we encourage people to call us.”
Smith said those interested can sign up to be a poll worker at 304-526-8625 before Saturday, Aug. 22, the date of the election.
Although the virus has posed challenges for the Clerk’s Office, Smith said previously that poll workers learned to work together in the event of shortages.
Cabell County Schools Treasurer Drew Rottgen said the district would work to help fill the positions in any way possible as long as it doesn’t appear to influence the results.
Providing all election staff with masks and other personal protective equipment was also a daunting and costly task in June, and Rottgen said the district will be working with officials to provide those necessities during the special election.
“We’ll work with them to make sure that happens. We definitely don’t want to expose people who are willing to do this good civic duty and work the polls for us,” Rottgen said. “We don’t want to put them at risk, so that’s definitely our intention to provide that.”
Some polling places have been consolidated in light of the pandemic, which will also help PPE and poll worker issues, Smith said.
The 2020 bond would essentially replace the one expiring next year purchased in 2006 should it pass, and officials said the special election will allow them to take advantage of current low interest rates for the designated projects, as well as boost the local economy.
The district selected the special election date in August to align with construction deadlines in order to begin construction on projects over the next year, as well.
“It’s important to note that this totality of projects equaling $107 million, that the total economic impact based upon research from the West Virginia Contractor’s Association would be approximately $321 million to the local economy over the next 18 to 24 months of construction,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said during a previous County Commission meeting. “We think the economic impact of being able to do this at this time is of high benefit to our community.”
Early voting begins Friday, Aug. 7, and ends Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Cabell County Courthouse.