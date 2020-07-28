HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council heard the first reading of several ordinances Monday evening, including one extending coronavirus relief and tax incentives for single-family home construction in the city.
Council members also passed a resolution to support Mayor Steve Williams in implementing the use of body cameras for Huntington’s police officers while on patrol.
Residents and business owners could see an extension of the waiving of $20-per-month refuse fees and business and occupation taxes through September after the second reading of two ordinances at council’s next meeting.
“This is simply an extension of the ordinance that was passed in late March providing relief from the refuse fees to June 30,” Williams said. “The virus is still heavily with us and it’s our feeling that we need to extend this from July 1 to September 30.”
The city will evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the community in late September to decide if another extension is needed.
Also at the meeting, a proposal to create incentives for the construction and renovation of homes in Huntington made its full council debut, and Williams said it’s one of many that will be presented in the coming months.
“This is the first of many steps that we will be bringing to you in the coming meetings for those individuals who are looking to move into smaller communities away from large cities,” he said. “Huntington has so many special things going for it, we want to be competitive for new housing construction and renovation.”
The ordinance would eliminate the B&O tax of 2% assessed on contractors or subcontractors for the construction or renovation of single-family homes within city limits, specifically for first-time home buyers.
It would begin on Oct. 1 and apply to the first $200,000 of gross revenue paid to a qualified applicant. Council can vote to approve the ordinance after a second reading.
Following months of protests and civil unrest regarding racial injustice and law enforcement violence, council also passed a resolution in support of the purchase and use of body cameras for Huntington Police Officers.
Councilman Bishop Shaw played a role in crafting the resolution and said he is in favor of the new technology, especially in light of recent events.
“I think it would be negligent of us not to equip our police, protect them and the citizens of our community with body cameras so that verification could be made,” Shaw said. “With the nature of their job and the work they do, they need protection along with citizens of our community.”
Shaw said he spoke with Williams, as well as Police Chief Ray Cornwell and other HPD officers, all of whom support the action.
“I have spoken with other police officers on the county and state level, and they all have shared with me they think it’s time for us to be here with the body cameras,” he said.
Williams said at a previous meeting that officials are in the planning stages of purchasing the devices.