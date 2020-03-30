HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council will vote Tuesday on a tax and fee relief package to help residents and businesses cope with financial burdens from the novel coronavirus outbreak.
They will also vote on a resolution to temporarily allow city council members to attend future meetings and vote on agenda items using call-in conferencing software.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced the tax and fee relief package March 18, saying the city wanted to take action to help residents with the potential loss of income or businesses on the brink of closing amid the outbreak.
Council members heard the first reading of two ordinances last week to halt $20-a-month refuse fees for residents and business and occupation taxes for shops and restaurants for 90 days. Tuesday’s meeting is being held because it’s the earliest council members could meet to vote on the second reading of the ordinances. If approved, the refuse fees and B&O taxes would be waived until June 30.
Because of the virus outbreak, city council is closed to the public in adherence with guidelines from the White House to limit public gatherings to less than 10 people, said Council Chair Mark Bates.
The meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. It is broadcast live on the city’s website, on Facebook and on channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system. People were asked to email public comments on agenda items by Monday.
Last week, council members held their first regular meeting since closing to the public amid the pandemic. There was a quorum of members, and those present sat far apart to adhere with distancing recommendations.
Bates said council members Charlie McComas, who was watching from home, called him after that meeting and inquired about the ability to participate in future meetings by phone.
To do so, council members must vote on a temporarily suspension of council rules. Council’s rules specify that council members must be physically present to vote on agenda items and constitute a quorum.
If approved, the resolution will allow council members to call in to future meetings and participate live using city meeting conferencing software. Bates said the change would ensure all council members would be present during the outbreak while also protecting their health.
“This whole COVID-19 is very unprecedented, and it’s uncharted waters, but the business of the people still goes on and the city still goes on,” Bates said.
Bates said City Hall remains open to the public, but access to individual offices are closed. City employees instead conduct business in the hallway.
To leave public comment on the ordinances or resolution, people are asked to email comments by 4 p.m. Monday to City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov. People must include their name and address to be recorded into the record, Bates said.