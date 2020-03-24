HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council on Monday heard the first reading of a tax and fee relief package to help residents and businesses cope with financial burdens from the novel coronavirus outbreak.
It was the first meeting closed to the public following the U.S. Center for Disease Control’s recommendation that public gatherings be limited to halt the spread for the virus. Instead, the meeting was live streamed online and on TV. People were asked to submit questions and comments on the council’s agenda items prior to the meeting.
Three people did submit comments or questions. One was a request that landlords forego collecting rents because of the virus outbreak.
Two were related to the tax relief proposal, and those will be read when the council acts on the plan.
Council members heard the first reading of two ordinances that will halt refuse fees for residents and business and occupation taxes for shops and restaurants for 90 days.
There will now be a special call meeting March 31 to hear a second reading of the ordinances and vote. If approved, the refuse fees and B&O taxes would be waived until June 30.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced the relief package last week, saying the city wanted to take measures immediately to help people and businesses affected by the outbreak.
Williams said his fear is that if restaurants and retail shops close because of the virus outbreak, they may not reopen once the outbreak is over. The ordinance will reduce B&O taxes for those establishments from 2.5% to 0%.
Williams said the city also wants to end the $20-a-month refuse fee for residents. The savings might not be a lot to some people, but it could make the difference for anyone out of work because of the virus, he said.
Halting B&O taxes for three months will cost the city about $500,000. The loss of refuse fees will cost the city $750,000.
To cover the loss of revenue, Williams said the city would tighten its expenses and delay any unnecessary purchases.
Also Monday night, council members held a public hearing on a proposal from the Huntington Municipal Development Authority to seek tax increment financing (TIF) dollars to repair a falling hillside slope at Kinetic Park near Interstate 64. This is separate from the ongoing repair of a slippage on the west slope, which crews began working on last year.
The resolution allows HMDA to submit a $1.2 million request to the West Virginia Development Office that will refinance the TIF district surrounding Kinetic Park, known as TIF #2.
If the project is approved, the repairs will be engineered by Podesta and Associates, and the work will be contracted to K&N Contracting of Elkview, West Virginia.
Monday’s meeting was attended by council members Mark Bates, Ted Kluemper, Tom McGuffin, Charles Shaw, Mike Shockley and Jennifer Wheeler. Council members Charles McComas, Joyce Clark, Tonia Page, Rebecca Howe and Carol Polan were absent.