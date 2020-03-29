Grammy-winning country music star Joe Diffie died Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a release.
Diffie, who performed in the Tri-State several times over the years, recently performed with Mark Chesnutt and David Lee Murphy on March 8 for the “Country Unplugged Tour” at the Clay Center in Charleston.
He produced 13 albums and more than 20 Top 10 hits. As one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the 1990s, Diffie also penned hits for artists like Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty and Jo Dee Messina.
A Tulsa, Oklahoma, native, his chart-dominating iconic songs include “Home,” “If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “New Way (To Light Up An Old Flame),” “Ships That Don’t Come In,” “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun,” “Pickup Man,” “So Help Me Girl,” “Bigger Than The Beatles,” “Texas Size Heartache,” “A Night To Remember,” “It’s Always Somethin’ ” and more.
Recently, he released “Joe, Joe, Joe Diffie!,” his first-ever vinyl LP. The Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer also celebrated a pinnacle career milestone of more than 25 years as a member of the historic Grand Ole Opry.