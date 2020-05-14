HUNTINGTON — Court proceedings will resume next week in Cabell County as restrictions begin to ease amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheriff Chuck Zerkle told county commissioners Thursday.
However, inmates and people awaiting trial will rarely be transported to and from the Cabell County Courthouse and judges will conduct hearings by video conference and Skype, he said.
Meanwhile, commissioners approved temporarily relocating three voting precinct locations in the county ahead of the primary election in June. County Clerk Phyllis Smith said she fears more precinct locations will have to be moved, citing the pandemic.
Zerkle’s comments were made at the end of Thursday’s regular County Commission meeting, the first meeting held since the courthouse reopened to the public Monday. Although the courthouse is open, only a certain number of people are allowed into the building and within offices to adhere to social distancing practices.
Court will resume Monday, May 18, but proceedings will look drastically different, Zerkle said. Before the pandemic, it was not unusual to be stopped in the courthouse hallway by a line of shackled jail inmates being escorted to hearings.
“It is a blessing in disguise. Our courts have finally got in the right century with how we handle prisoners and how we do things,” he said. “Prisoners will not be coming down here by the 30 or 40 anymore. Very rarely will you see prisoners in this building. We are going to do video and Skype.”
Zerkle said arraignments will still occur in person, but people accused of misdemeanor and nonviolent crimes will likely not be transported to jail. Typically, if someone is transported to jail and released on bail an hour later, it costs the county approximately $50 toward its jail bill.
“I’m trying to convince them if we are going to release them, let’s release them from here and save us $50,” he said.
The county saved about $40,000 on its jail bill last month because of the pandemic. Despite the health crisis, the pandemic has been a relief on the county justice system, he said.
“It’s a good thing for us, our bailiffs, our holding facility and our jail bill,” he said. “I hate that it had to happen this way, but it’s been a blessing.”
Also Thursday, commissioners agreed to temporarily move three voting precinct locations on an emergency basis. Smith said those locations — two churches and a retirement community — have asked to no longer be included because of pandemic concerns. She is unsure if more precinct locations will have to be moved before the June 9 election, she said.
Those who previously voted in precincts 63 and 64 (Milton Baptist Church) will now vote at Milton Middle School. Those voting in precinct 8 (Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington) will now vote at the Museum of Radio and Technology at 1640 Florence Ave. People voting in precinct 25 (Beverly Hills Methodist Church in Huntington) will now vote at Lighthouse Baptist Church at 2600 Washington Blvd.
Those who do not want to vote in person may request an absentee ballot application from the Cabell County Clerk’s Office at 304-526-6822. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office said every registered voter in the state is eligible to vote absentee in the coming primary election.
Smith said the county is still accepting poll workers up until the election and fears there may be a shortage of workers. The state has authorized polling locations to include three workers instead of the traditional five, and all workers will be provided masks and gloves, she said.