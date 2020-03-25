China Outbreak
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP

HUNTINGTON — Lawrence County, Ohio, has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, Sheriff Jeff Lawless reported via Facebook on Wednesday.

"We hoped this day would never come," Lawless wrote in the social media post. "We must stay alert and adhere to the advice and rules of our medical professionals, our Governor, and our President. Our thoughts and prayers are with this person and their family as they manage through this virus."

As of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported the state had 564 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Eight Ohio residents have died of the virus, including a woman from Gallia County. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more information. 

