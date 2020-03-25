IRONTON — Lawrence County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus.
The diagnosis was confirmed by Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless and Dr. Colton Copley, a Lawrence County commissioner.
The person is staying at home for 14 days and has no need, as of yet, to be hospitalized, said Copley, an emergency room doctor at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
"We know this is a serious illness," Copley said Wednesday. "I am telling people to stay home. It's the best way to stay safe."
When people need to go to the grocery store, Copley said, they may want to buy twice as much as they normally would.
"I'm not saying to hoard things," he said. "We don't want people to hoard things."
One good rule of thumb and a way to stay safer is to make one trip to the store instead of two.
The elderly and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions remain to be the ones most at risk, Copley said. Younger people also are at risk and could transport the virus to others, he said. Staying home and keeping a safe distance from others when in public is needed, he said.
"I support what the governor is telling us to do," Copley said.
Good practices like social distancing and washing hands could help the Tri-State from seeing a spike in cases like those being seen in New York, he said. "No one on earth has an immunity to this."
Health officials had fair warning about the virus, he said. "We're seeing what's happening due to lack of resources."
"We're working hard at Cabell Huntington Hospital," he said. "We have pooled our resources. We are talking to our contacts from around the country. We are preparing for the best and hoping for the best."