WAYNE — Wayne County Schools on Monday confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Fort Gay PreK-8.
According to a statement from the district, in working with Wayne County Health Department, the district is following a case that involves a staff member.
Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Wayne County Health Department and all close contacts have been identified and notified to quarantine.
In accordance with privacy laws, information with the cases is not able to be released publicly; however, the cases are being made shared to help keep the community informed of transmission locally.
The case at Fort Gay is added to seven confirmed cases last week including two at Crum PreK-8, one at Genoa Elementary, one at Lavalette Elementary, one at Prichard elementary and one at Tolsia High School. One multi-school employee was also added to the confirmed case list.
Students attending public school in Wayne switched to remote learning for the this week after the county was designated orange on the West Virginia Department of Education’s color-coded map.
An orange designation means there is heightened community transmission of COVID-19. Remote learning is required, and extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only.
Meals will be delivered to bus stops Wednesday, Oct. 28, for students who have enrolled for meal service. Staff will report to school on their regular schedule.
School were operating under a yellow designation last week.
The school district is encouraging everyone to follow best health practices as issued by Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDE, which include wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, proper hand washing and following proper cleaning protocols.
Those who feel they may need to be tested are urged to contact a primary care physician, local hospital or local healthcare clinic.
To see the total number of confirmed cases at each Wayne County School site, visit "COVID Tracker" at www.waynecountyschoolswv.org.