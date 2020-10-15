HUNTINGTON — Two individuals at Hite-Saunders Elementary School in Huntington have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals who tested positive for the virus last attended school Monday, according to a news release from Cabell County Schools. Contact tracing has been conducted, resulting in nine additional people at the school being asked to quarantine after it was determined they had come into direct contact with the individuals who had tested positive. Hite-Saunders Elementary remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.