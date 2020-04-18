HUNTINGTON — The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus continues to increase around the region.
In West Virginia, there were 825 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The state also reported two additional deaths related to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths in the state related to the virus to 18.
The two new deaths — an 83-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman — were both affiliated with a nursing home in Jackson County, DHHR said.
“We grieve with these families during their time of loss,” Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of DHHR, said in the release.
Locally, Cabell County reported two additional positive cases of the virus, for a total of 30 cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
DHHR said there have been 19,794 laboratory results received in West Virginia for COVID-19, with 18,969 negative results.
The confirmed cases per county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (107), Boone (two), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (30), Fayette (four), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (six), Hancock (seven), Hardy (three), Harrison (29), Jackson (70), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (111), Lewis (two), Lincoln (one), Logan (eight), Marion (42), Marshall (eight), Mason (11), McDowell (six), Mercer (eight), Mineral (eight), Mingo (two), Monongalia (84), Monroe (four), Morgan (eight), Nicholas (three), Ohio (22), Pendleton (two), Pleasants (one), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (seven), Randolph (four), Roane (two), Summers (one), Taylor (five), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (75), Wetzel (three), Wirt (two), Wood (29) and Wyoming (one).
In Ohio, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus surpassed 10,000, with 10,222 total cases reported in the state as of 2 p.m. Saturday. The state has reported 451 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, 206 new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed as of 5 p.m. Saturday, bringing that state’s total number of cases to 2,707. The state reported seven new deaths related to the virus, including a 96-year-old man from Grayson. Kentucky has reported 144 COVID-19-related deaths.
Nationally, the number of confirmed cases neared 700,000 on Saturday, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting 690,714 cases of coronavirus across the country. The CDC said 35,443 people have died from the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.