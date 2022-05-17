CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 405 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as active cases decreased to 1,830. That’s 134 fewer active cases than were reported Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ pandemic dashboard.
To date, 6,903 West Virginians have died from the virus, with eight of those deaths reported overnight, including a 58-year-old woman from Lincoln County and and a 91-year-old woman from Cabell County.
More than 85% of COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Tuesday, 133 people were hospitalized for the virus, including one child. That’s five fewer patients than were reported Monday.
Of those hospitalized, 21 are in intensive care units and nine are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 49% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
That decreased to 33% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and increased to 67% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 49% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.