CHARLESTON — As the delta variant continues to rage in West Virginia, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to a new high Friday, taking the number of hospitalizations with it, state officials said.
On Friday, the state had a record number of 29,744 active cases.
“We are seeing a challenge to our hospital system in a way that we haven’t seen before,” state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said.
In West Virginia, 922 people are in a hospital with COVID-19, up from a previous high of 818. As recently as the first week of July, just 52 West Virginians were hospitalized, Marsh said.
The number of West Virginians being treated in intensive care units has also risen, to 277, up from a previous high of 218, Marsh said.
A new record of 169 people are on ventilators, up from a previous high of 104.
Marsh said the governor had instructed him to focus on saving lives, protecting health and the hospital system. If the hospitals are overtaxed, they’ll struggle to care not only for people with COVID-19 but also those with other ailments, Marsh said.
State officials on Friday announced the expansion of monoclonal antibody treatment clinics at local health departments, pharmacies and health centers in 30 counties, in an attempt to relieve pressure on hospitals, which had been the primary sources of the treatments.
The majority — 82% — of West Virginians being treated in hospitals have not been vaccinated, Marsh said.
Since Wednesday, 74 more West Virginians have died from the virus.
Even as Gov. Jim Justice announced the “overwhelming amount” of new COVID-19 deaths, he again discouraged employer vaccine requirements and said he opposed reinstating a mask mandate for indoor spaces.
Asked about the possibility of a mask mandate, Justice said that “masks are not the answer. The answer is the vaccination.”
Justice continued to call for people to be vaccinated, but said people are ultimately free to choose.
More people will die as vaccine hesitancy persists, Justice acknowledged.
“They’ll keep dying,” Justice said. “That’s all there is to it. We just are going to keep lining the body bags up, and we’re gonna line ’em up, and line ’em up,” until herd immunity is reached through vaccination or enough people recovering from the disease.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to do one of two things,” Justice said. “We’re going to run to the fire and get vaccinated right now, or we’re going to pile the body bags up.”
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state interagency task force, said officials predict the state is nearing its peak number of cases in the current wave.
Marsh said while the number of cases may peak soon, hospitalizations may continue to rise for two to four weeks after cases hit their peak.
Deaths will lag on after that, he said.