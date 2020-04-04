CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 45 new cases Saturday, making the total positive case count 282.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the DHHR reported that 7,686 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 282 positive, 7,404 negative and two deaths.
The DHHR report Saturday listed confirmed cases per county as: Barbour (two), Berkeley (49), Cabell (five), Greenbrier (three), Hancock (six), Hardy (two), Harrison (19), Jackson (13), Jefferson (17), Kanawha (48), Logan (five), Marion (13), Marshall (four), Mason (four), Mercer (three), Mineral (two), Monongalia (40), Morgan (one), Ohio (11), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (five), Putnam (five), Raleigh (four), Randolph (three), Roane (two), Tucker (three), Upshur (one), Wetzel (two), Wirt (one) and Wood (seven).
However, on Friday, Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, reported an additional case for Cabell County, making the total six for that county.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during his daily update Saturday that Ohio had surpassed 100 deaths due to the virus.
In Ohio, there are 3,739 cases reported, leading to 1,006 hospitalizations and 102 deaths, he said.
DeWine said Saturday that a good part of the day had been spent on hospital buildout. He also said an order was signed Saturday that allows Ohioans to access telehealth services without first meeting face to face.
In Kentucky, there were three new cases reported in Greenup County on Friday.
Health officials there reported the cases involve a 67-year-old woman, a 70-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman. Four cases have been confirmed in the county since Wednesday.
The patients are reported to all be isolating at home and not hospitalized.
As of the last update from Kentucky on Friday, 831 people have tested positive, while 37 people have died.