HUNTINGTON — Cabell County’s number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus has topped 150.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 152 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with 76 of those cases currently active. The health department also reported six probable cases.
The health department acknowledged a spike in cases last week, noting that 30 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in a one-week period. The health department reported several factors associated with the recent increase in the spread of the virus, including travel to and from multiple states. Household members as well as extended family members of infected individuals are at particular risk. In addition, gatherings are a risk factor for infection, and infections have been reported associated with larger social gatherings, but also from smaller visits among non-household family members.
Statewide in West Virginia, there were 3,335 total cases of the virus as of 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The agency also reported one new death, an 84-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, bringing the state’s total to 95.
“Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR secretary, said in a release. “We send our sympathy to this family and urge all West Virginians to follow the guidelines to protect each other from the spread.”
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (16/0), Berkeley (464/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (150/5), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (69/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (64/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (25/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (76/0), Jackson (144/0), Jefferson (238/5), Kanawha (341/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (79/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (22/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (50/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (256/14), Monroe (15/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (72/16), Putnam (65/1), Raleigh (61/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (116/1), Wetzel (16/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (120/8) and Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, for a total of 71 confirmed cases.
Statewide, Ohio reported 57,151 cases as of 2 p.m. Sunday, with 2,911 deaths related to the virus.
Updated information was unavailable Sunday for Kentucky, which reported 16,376 positive cases of COVID-19 and 585 deaths related to the virus Friday. No new cases were reported in Boyd County, which had 23 active cases as of Friday.
More than 52,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 2,841,906. There have been 129,576 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.