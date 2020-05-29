Essential reporting in volatile times.

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing center in the parking lot of St. Mary’s Center for Education at 2853 5th Ave. closed Friday, May 29, 2020, in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — Friday was the last day of operation for the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center in the parking lot of St. Mary’s Center for Education at 2853 5th Ave.

“Based on declining numbers and additional in-house testing availability at local hospitals, we are closing the Fifth Avenue testing location,” said Larry D. Dial, M.D., chief medical officer for Marshall Health, in a news release.

The Marshall Health COVID-19 information hotline (304-696-2900) and drive-thru testing site at Cabell Huntington Hospital/Marshall University Medical Center will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Since the two drive-thru testing locations opened in February, more than 2,600 tests have been administered. 

For patients with symptoms of COVID-19, health officials continue to recommend the importance of calling their provider rather than coming to a clinic or coming to a drive-thru test site. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath — or who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 can also call the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources at its 24/7, toll-free hotline at 800-887-4304 or the Cabell-Huntington Health Department at 304-526-6544 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

