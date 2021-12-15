Active COVID-19 cases increased to 8,304 on Wednesday, 302 more than Tuesday, according to the state dashboard.
There have been 310,245 total COVID-19 cases reported in West Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,260 of those added overnight.
Hospitalizations dipped slightly Wednesday, down to 629. Of those hospitalized, 201 are receiving treatment in intensive care units and 120 are on a ventilator. More than 80% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
An additional 28 COVID-19 related deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,142. Nearly 90% of those deaths have occurred since vaccinations became available.
About 53% of eligible residents — 908,964 individuals — are fully vaccinated. Of those, nearly 31% — 279,256 residents — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are approved for fully vaccinated people 18 and older who received their mRNA vaccine 6 months prior or the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine two months before.
