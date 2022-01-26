CHARLESTON — West Virginia shattered its previous record for COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday as state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh warned the current surge has “not come close to peaking yet.”
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources website’s dashboard, 1,043 people — including 15 children — were hospitalized because of the virus Wednesday. The previous high for hospitalizations was 1,012, set in September during the late summer surge driven by the delta variant.
Of those hospitalized, 225 people — including three children — are in intensive care units and 107 are receiving care on ventilators. About 68% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard.
Marsh said Wednesday that officials are “very worried” about the number of people hospitalized as the state struggles with a lack of hospital staffing, low vaccination rates and a limited supply of antibody treatments effective at treating the omicron variant.
Omicron is responsible for “nearly all” new COVID-19 cases being reported, Marsh said. Because of the nature of the variant, some antibody treatments previously used to protect people who contracted the virus from more severe symptoms are not effective.
One available monoclonal antibody treatment, sotrovimab, has proven effective at slowing the reproduction of the omicron variant. Nationwide, however, supplies are low.
James Hoyer, head of the state’s interagency task force, said West Virginia receives 312 units of sotrovimab weekly, but “ideally, that number would be 1,000.”
“We are getting the fair share of what’s available, but availability (across the nation) is lessened,” Hoyer said.
Last week, Hoyer said the task force was strategically sending antibody treatments to areas with higher rates of spread and surges.
Every county in West Virginia reported high transmission of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
West Virginia reported 4,003 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the active case count to 18,149 — 1,128 fewer cases than Tuesday, according to the DHHR. Deaths tied to COVID-19 totaled 5,674 on Wednesday, including 24 reported overnight.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer, said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 news briefing that while some supplements and vitamins can marginally help strengthen an immune system fighting COVID-19, they are “not a substitute” for vaccination and will do nothing to protect against getting the virus.
Amjad and Marsh reiterated that the best defense against serious illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is to be fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, about 56% of eligible state residents — 948,218 people — are fully vaccinated. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Nearly 40% of those fully vaccinated — 376,076 residents — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is age 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson single shot two months ago.