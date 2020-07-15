CHARLESTON — Though it’s still too early to know the long-term effects of surviving a COVID-19 infection, many of the nearly 3,000 West Virginians who are listed as “recovered” from the virus are now dealing with the mental health impacts.
The state classifies a “recovered” case as a person who is no longer infectious. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there were 2,999 recovered cases in West Virginia.
The novel coronavirus is still too new to know the long-term effects of the virus, but reports from doctors and patients, along with early studies, show many don’t return to “normal” after beating the disease. According to a National Blood, Heart and Lung Institute article, one large report from China, issued in late February, described roughly 44,000 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Although most had mild symptoms of the disease, nearly 20% were critically ill with lung injury that made breathing difficult. Among the critically ill, many experienced cardiomyopathy and arrhythmias.
The NBHLI launched a study in June to review, among other things, the long-term outlook for COVID-19 patients.
Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said they know there are people who experience long-term effects of the virus, but it is not something they are tracking very well in West Virginia. He said it is on their radar for the future.
New state health officer Ayne Amjad said Wednesday during the governor’s daily briefing that while there is still a lot to be learned about the disease, they do know many patients are experiencing depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms.
“Especially with family members,” Amjad said, “because the disease can spread, and we’ve had patients and their families experience depression. I would even call it PTSD.”
Amjad said they are also seeing a lot of fatigue. Recovered patients also experience stroke and questionable blood clotting.
“Because it is so unknown, I think we are going to find a cascade of illnesses that we don’t know about,” she said. “… We are going to have to see what family doctors have run into post-COVID, but I know right now we are seeing a lot of those illnesses right now and we will have to follow up with these people.”
Spread of the virus continues in West Virginia, with Gov. Jim Justice noting Wednesday the gap between the active and recovered cases is closing.
“Which is why we reacted the way we did,” Justice said of restricting fairs and gathering limits, along with closing bars in Monongalia County. He said they will likely extend the 10-day bar closure.
One-third of all active cases in West Virginia are in Monongalia County, Justice said, with 79% being between the ages of 18 and 29. Dr. Clay Marsh urged everyone, including younger generations, to wear face coverings, stay socially distant and to wash your hands.
The 98th death related to COVID-19 was reported Wednesday — a 77-year-old man from Wood County.
There were 150 new positive cases reported to the state Wednesday, for a total of 4,557. The daily positive percentage rate was 3.09%.
Total cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (20/0), Berkeley (524/19), Boone (38/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (29/1), Cabell (195 /7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (84/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (43/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (126/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (253 /5), Kanawha (422/12), Lewis (22/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (39/0), Marion (110/3), Marshall (67/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (63/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (29/2), Monongalia (596/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (148/0), Pendleton (16/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (84/21), Putnam (90/1), Raleigh (81 /3), Randolph (189/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31 /2), Wayne (128/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (37/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (185 /9) and Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 121, with 50 active. Eight of the 121 cases have been hospitalized, the health department said.
Statewide, 1,316 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 69,311, and six new deaths. More than 3,000 Ohioans have died — nearly the same number of Ohioans who died in the Vietnam War.
“I know some say that our case numbers are increasing because we are simply doing more testing,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday during a special address. “Yes, our testing has gone up by 87%. But our number of positive cases has skyrocketed by almost 200%. Clearly, our number of new cases is not just the result of increased testing.”
DeWine strongly encouraged, but did not mandate, masks be worn in public.
“We must act now,” he said. “This is not a drill. This is not a hoax. This is not a dress rehearsal. It’s the real thing.”
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new positive cases: a 53-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman who are both isolating at home. There are 41 active cases out of the 107 total.
Statewide, 477 new cases were reported, for a total of 20,677, and 10 new deaths, for a total of 645.
Across the U.S., nearly 61,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for a total of 3,416,428. There have been 135,991 deaths related to the virus.