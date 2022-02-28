CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are still on the decline in West Virginia, with 1,752 new cases reported over the weekend.
On Saturday, active cases dropped to 2,700 — the fewest reported since at least the first week of August 2021. On Monday, the number of active cases inched up to 3,045, 294 fewer than reported Friday.
To date, 6,317 residents have died from the virus, including nine reported overnight.
As of Monday, 530 West Virginians were hospitalized with the virus, including eight children. Total hospitalizations have dropped by almost 50 since Friday, marking the lowest hospitalization numbers have been since the week of Thanksgiving.
Of those hospitalized, 123 are in intensive care units and 73 are receiving care on ventilators. Those numbers are also the lowest they’ve been since before the state’s most recent surge tied to the omicron variant.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, about 56% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
Vaccination rates in West Virginia remain lowest among children ages 5 to 11, where only 14% are classified as fully vaccinated. Of people fully vaccinated, nearly 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Ohio reported 729 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 56 new hospitalizations — 15 of which were to intensive care units.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, reviewing new CDC guidance on Monday, announced that masks are no longer required in state office buildings, with the exception of some care and correctional facilities.
“I ask everyone to be thoughtful about your and your family’s personal safety. If you have pre-existing conditions, consider continuing to mask up. If you interact with the public a lot, consider continuing to mask up,” said Beshear.
To everybody, let’s be respectful and even encouraging of people’s decision that they want to continue to mask.”
Beshear and Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said baseline guidance for living safely with COVID includes getting vaccinated; keeping up to date with vaccine boosters; isolating when sick or after testing positive for COVID-19; considering targeted mask use following exposures and for high-risk persons; and following applicable state and local guidance.
On Monday, Kentucky reported 671 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths attributed to the virus. Statewide, 112 COVID-19 patients currently are on ventilators.
“Fortunately, our COVID-19 numbers still heading in a good direction,” said Stack. “As we look to the third year of the pandemic, we have arrived at a very different place than where we started. Now, effective vaccines, boosters, treatments and tests are widely available. These tools lessen the individual and societal severity of COVID-19.”