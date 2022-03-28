CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 229 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the number of active cases dropped to 406, 54 fewer than were reported Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,743 residents have died from COVID-19, including four reported over the weekend.
As of Monday, 155 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two children. That’s 16 fewer patients than were reported Friday, according to the dashboard. Of those patients, 50 were in intensive care units — including both children — and 23 were receiving care on a ventilator.
About 60% of West Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. That decreased to 58% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 52% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.