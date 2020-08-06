An outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified in a long-term care facility in Ironton.
Residents and staff at Harbour Healthcare of Ironton have tested positive for the virus, the Lawrence County Health Department reported Thursday.
The health department did not say how many residents and staff were positive, but there were 22 new positive cases reported in the county Thursday. Patients’ ages range from 35-95.
According to a release from the health department, residents who have tested positive have been isolated and are receiving temperature checks twice a day. All residents are being monitored for signs and symptoms of the virus.
All residents and staff members will be tested.
The news comes as Lawrence County is downgraded from a Level 3 to a Level 2 health advisory from the state. The advisories are based on the last two weeks of data, so the new outbreak was not taken into consideration.
Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread of the virus, and residents are encouraged to exercise a high degree of caution.
There were 85 active cases in the county as of Thursday afternoon. The health department also reported eight patients had been newly hospitalized.
Statewide, there were 1,166 new positive cases reported, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Twenty-two new deaths were reported, for a total of 3,618.
In West Virginia, the first patient was admitted to the COVID-19 surge hospital established this week.
Thomas Health this week moved to open the surge space at Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston at the behest of Gov. Jim Justice and state health officials.
The COVID-19 surge hospital is designed to treat coronavirus patients diagnosed at medical facilities across the state who are primarily in need of active short-term care or rehabilitation services. Transfers will be coordinated through the DHHR and the Thomas Health Transfer Center.
Saint Francis is moving to a no-visitor policy, effective immediately.
“Thomas Health and Saint Francis stand ready to further serve our community and the state of West Virginia during this difficult time,” said Dan Lauffer, president and CEO of Thomas Health, in a release. “Thomas Health takes the safety of our patients, staff and visitors very seriously and would not do anything to jeopardize their health.”
After a slight dip, hospitalizations in West Virginia related to COVID-19 rose again, with 123 patients hospitalized and 47 in ICU, as of Wednesday. Eleven are on ventilators, the only figure to go down.
There were 118 new positive cases reported statewide Thursday. No new deaths were reported.
Total cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (647/28), Boone (95/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (358/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (5/0), Fayette (137/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (96/1), Greenbrier (88/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (103/4), Hardy (56/1), Harrison (206/1), Jackson (160/0), Jefferson (288/6), Kanawha (863/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (79/0), Logan (176/0), Marion (175/4), Marshall (125/3), Mason (53/0), McDowell (48/1), Mercer (174/0), Mineral (114/2), Mingo (154/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (34/1), Ohio (262/3), Pendleton (57/1), Pleasants (9/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/22), Putnam (177/1), Raleigh (203/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (194/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (230/12), Wyoming (29/0).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 166 active cases.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced he was extending his statewide mask mandate another 30 days. The mandate was implemented July 10 and would have ended in September.
Beshear has said several times this past week he believes the mandate is helping Kentucky slow what was a surge of positive cases.
Beshear also announced the Kentucky State Fair will be closed to the general public — only competition participants will be able to enter.
He said new guidance for bars and restaurants is coming Monday, which could include early closing times and an increase of indoor restaurant capacity to 50%.
There were 516 new positive cases reported, as well as eight new deaths, for a total of 760.