IRONTON — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available at the Ohio University Southern Campus, 1804 Liberty Ave. in Ironton, on Thursday, Feb. 4. Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

