COVID-19 resources

STATEWIDE INFORMATION: https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/ or call toll-free 800-887-4304.

LAW ENFORCEMENT: Call 911; do not use the non-emergency line at this time.

COUNSELING: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration provides immediate, cost-free and confidential counseling 24 hours a day at 800-985-5990, or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746.

GENERAL ASSISTANCE DIRECTORY: West Virginia 211 provides information and support — whether financial, domestic, health or disaster-related. Dial 211 or text your ZIP code to 898-211.

LIFELINE: Anyone who is feeling emotionally frail, especially those who are isolated and having thoughts of suicide, should call the Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It is available 24/7.

RECOVERY SUPPORT: The HELP4WV Helpline peer recovery support program is available for support by phone or via telehealth. Anyone with a landline, computer or mobile device can access support and advice from the peer coaches for free. Call 24/7 at 844-HELP-4WV, or chat online at Help4WV.com.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Branches can be reached at 304-529-2382, via its Facebook page or email at info@branchesdvs.org. A national domestic violence hotline can also be reached at 800-799-7233 or thehotline.org.

LEGAL ASSISTANCE: Legal Aid at 866-255-4370.

RAPE: Contact Rape Crisis Center’s hotline is available 24 hours a day at 304-399-1111.

HEALTH INSURANCE: WV Navigator, a nonprofit that helps people find insurance through the ACA, is still available during business hours at 844–WV-CARES. Callers also can receive help signing up for Medicaid by phone.

