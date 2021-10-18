CHARLESTON — A West Virginian who says he was strongly opposed to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine now hopes his long hospitalization and brush with death after contracting the virus will change the minds of others who feel the way he did.
Christopher Holmes, of Sissonville in Kanawha County, spent 80 days in the hospital, fighting for his life against COVID-19. He said he and most of his relatives were strongly opposed to getting vaccinated against COVID-19 until infections started to spread through the family in early June.
He shared his story Monday during Gov. Jim Justice's COVID-19 update.
“My whole family ended up sick other than my daughter — she’s the only one that had the COVID shot. My wife, my son, and my daughter’s boyfriend, we all ended up with COVID and I kept getting worse and worse,” Holmes said. “On June 14th, I went into the hospital, and from there, I just kept getting worse."
“They had to put me on a vent. They had to put me on an ECMO machine. I pretty much had hoses sticking out every hole of my body. I had a feeding tube. The hoses from the ECMO machine — they had to put two holes in my neck — my daughter said they were probably the size of garden hoses. They had to put a (tracheostomy tube) in me so I could breathe and I’ll have that scar for the rest of my life."
Holmes said the ordeal was tough.
“I was there for 80 days. I had to take a total of 160 shots in my stomach for blood clots. It was tough for my family. One minute, I’d be doing great. The next minute, the doctors would tell (my wife) that I wasn’t going to make it.”
Holmes said it was a miracle he made it out alive. During his stay in the hospital, he lost 110 pounds and all of his muscle.
“I had to learn to walk again,” he said. “I couldn’t go up any steps. I had to go to rehab and I’m still rehabbing now; it’s a long battle.”
He says that his entire family got vaccinated while he was in the hospital, and he’s hoping that his story will convince more West Virginians to choose to get vaccinated as well.
“I have proof that the COVID shot works, because everyone had COVID in my house except my daughter and she was the only one that had the COVID shot,” Holmes said. “I didn’t want my daughter to get the shot because I heard rumors about not being able to have kids. But you think about this: if I told my daughter not to get a shot and she didn’t get the shot and the roles were reversed and she was laying up there in that hospital like me, could you live with yourself if she didn’t make it? I couldn’t.”
Justice urged residents to heed Holmes’ warning and take action to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.
“If Christopher’s testimony doesn’t touch all of our hearts, I don’t know what does,” he said. “Please don’t let this be you or your child. Please get vaccinated so no one you love has to go through this.”