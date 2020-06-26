HUNTINGTON — With cases of COVID-19 increasing across the region, health officials have called for those who have traveled to “hot-spot” areas like Myrtle Beach to get tested for the virus. But for some, getting tested isn’t as easy as it sounds.
The first place a person should call if they feel they need to be tested for the virus is their primary care physician, said Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still advising physicians to only test those without symptoms in certain instances, so it’s possible a physician won’t order a test. And with 114,000 without insurance in the state, not every person has a primary care physician in the first place.
Crouch said the next step is to contact the county health department. But similarly, there are health departments only testing people under specific criteria.
Free testing has been provided by the state, including for those without symptoms, in 27 of the 55 counties, including Cabell County. The second round of free, drive-thru testing in Cabell wraps up Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the A.D. Lewis Center in Huntington. Proof of residency is the only requirement and those under 18 must be accompanied by a a parent/guardian. The testing will be done in conjunction with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Other counties, like Wayne and Mason, which haven’t seen as much spread in the community, have not had the opportunity from the state yet.
Crouch said if all else fails, call the Department of Health and Human Resources. The coronavirus hotline is 1-800-887-4304.
Cabell-Huntington issued a health alert Friday, urging residents to take the proper precautions as they resume life in public.
From June 15-25, 35 cases have been reported in Cabell County. That compares to 27 cases in the first two weeks of April, which the alert says “stressed the health care infrastructure and was controlled using strong social intervention including mandated restrictions in interaction.”
Investigation to date indicates that cases are associated with resident and nonresident travel to South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee; group events including family gatherings; and cases with no other risk factor, which can be an indicator of active community spread. The alert says investigation of the recent Cabell County cases shows low adherence to the recommended practices, especially distancing and face covering.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, county health officer, said in the alert he implored all residents to take the proper precaution to prevent loss of life and loss of income.
Five new cases were reported in Cabell County on Friday with the health department reporting 42 active cases.
Statewide, 36 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 2,712. No new deaths were reported.
Total cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (428/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (107/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (62/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (57/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (55/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (214/5), Kanawha (280/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (40/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (31/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (13/3), Monongalia (150/14), Monroe (9/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (78/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (59/15), Putnam (50/1), Raleigh (46/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (62/5), Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, three new positives were reported by the Lawrence County Health Department. There are 21 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 892 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 48,638, and 17 new deaths for a total of 2,788.
In Kentucky, a 14-month-old was diagnosed with COVID-19, the 64th positive case in in Boyd County, according to the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department. The case is travel-related.
Statewide, 242 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 14,859, and seven new deaths, for a total of 553.