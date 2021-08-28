HUNTINGTON — Despite school being back in session and the region navigating a surge of the most infectious variant of the COVID-19 virus yet, health officials say rates of testing are still too low.
“Even though testing has picked up a lot in the past two or three weeks, our percent positivity rate is still too high, meaning we aren’t getting enough people tested,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. “With some agencies, especially health care and educational settings starting screening programs, that should help a lot. As for the general public, people should not hesitate to get tested, even with mild cold symptoms. Testing and finding cases early is another way we can shorten the surge.”
Statewide in West Virginia, testing has increased but has not reached levels seen in January, which saw more than 20,000 tests processed in one day. Testing steadily increased last week, however, with a peak of 13,455 tests processed Thursday, according to the state COVID-19 dashboard.
There are many free testing sites throughout the community. Residents should be aware, though, that it is possible to receive a bill for a COVID-19 test at certain locations.
According to an analysis by the Peterson Center on Healthcare and Kaiser Family Foundation, federal guidance released in early 2021 under the Biden administration clarified that insurers must cover testing without cost-sharing for asymptomatic individuals and without requiring medical screenings. However, insurers are not required to cover COVID-19 testing without cost-sharing if it is conducted as part of employee return-to-work programs or public health surveillance purposes. Such limits mean some patients with health coverage may nonetheless receive bills for COVID-19 diagnostic testing and related services, and those bills often can be widely different from patient to patient.
“Unexpected bills for some or all of the charges can place significant financial strain on individuals and their families, and force patients to make difficult decisions about whether to pay for care or other household expenses,” the authors of the analysis wrote.
Outside of the Medicare program, there is no federal regulation of the price of COVID-19 diagnostic tests or other related tests and visits, according to the analysis.
“Much like for other health services, hospitals and laboratories can set their own rates for privately insured and uninsured individuals. Private health insurers negotiate allowed charges with hospitals and providers participating in their network. In the absence of a negotiated rate for out-of-network providers, insurers must pay the provider’s cash price — sometimes called the list price — for COVID-19 testing and related services. The CARES Act requires providers to post the cash price on their public website for insurer use.”
Cabell Huntington Hospital’s “Standard Charges List” has three codes related to COVID-19, with cash prices ranging from $104 for non-suspected cases to $200 for pre-admissions testing. The range in cost is due to the different type of test needed for each scenario.
St. Mary’s Medical Center charges $170 for most versions of the test.
Charleston Area Medical Center charges $159 and $172 for different versions of the test.
King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland charges $117 cash for each of the three types of tests offered.
Cost-sharing for patients is determined by insurance plans.
There are a variety of locations other than hospitals providing testing that won’t lead to a surprise bill.
In West Virginia, testing is free at local health departments, local health centers — Valley Health in the Tri-State, for example — and at local pharmacies including Fruth and Walgreens.
In Kentucky and Ohio, CVS Health and Walmart in partnership with Quest Diagnostics also provide free testing.