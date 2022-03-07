CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia dropped below 2,000 — to 1,909 — Monday for the first time since July 28, according to the state dashboard. That’s 179 fewer cases reported Monday than Friday.
Of those cases, 1,085 were reported overnight. The state’s cumulative positivity rate also dropped Monday to 8.37%. That rate — which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic — peaked at 8.41% nearly three weeks ago. On Wednesday, it started to drop for the first time since the COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant began in the fall.
To date, 6,452 West Virginians have died from the virus, 12 of those deaths reported overnight. As of Monday, 404 people, including six children, statewide were hospitalized with the virus. That’s 20 fewer patients than reported Friday. Of those hospitalized, 100 patients, including two children, were in an intensive care unit and 50 were on a ventilator.
Nearly 60% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to the state dashboard. That increased to 68% unvaccinated for those on ventilators and 71% unvaccinated for people in intensive care.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated.
More than 56% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of people fully vaccinated, 43% have received a booster dose.
State health officials — including Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch, state Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad and state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh — did not speak during Monday’s near-hourlong COVID-19 news briefing. Instead, Gov. Jim Justice used the platform to air complaints about former Gazette-Mail statehouse reporter Phil Kabler, who continues to write a weekly column for the newspaper.
Justice said he would be “entering suit” against the newspaper and Kabler, who retired earlier this year. In a column Sunday, Kabler criticized the governor’s leadership amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying Justice and the Legislature’s failure to impose masks and vaccines mandates led to increased deaths.
In Ohio, 431 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday, along with 57 new hospitalizations — eight of which were to intensive care units.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday during the week ending March 6, there were 12,010 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and the seven-day test positivity rate was 6.04%. Cases and the positivity rate have decreased compared with the week ending Feb. 27, when there were 13,305 new cases and the average test positivity rate was 9.01%.
“We’re seeing a steady decline in COVID-19 numbers,” Beshear said. “Some might worry that our cases are plateauing, but two weeks ago, we had President’s Day, so we believe that some of the cases that otherwise would have been in two weeks ago, ended up coming in last week. Our hope is that next week we will see an even larger decline.”
During the week ending March 6, 275 deaths were reported and for the week ending Feb. 27, 196 deaths were reported in Kentucky.
Beshear added that every home in the country is now able to order four additional free at-home COVID-19 tests. The rapid antigen at-home tests can be taken anywhere and provide results within 30 minutes. The tests will be sent through the U.S. Postal Service, and can be ordered at covidtests.gov.