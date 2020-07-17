CHARLESTON — Citing the current flare-up of COVID-19 cases in the United States and the “uncertain nature of future conditions” caused by the pandemic, the leadership of the Boy Scouts of America has postponed the 2021 National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, near Glen Jean, West Virginia.
According to an announcement posted on the organization’s website, the pandemic’s persistence and unpredictability made it impossible for the BSA to comply with its “Be Prepared” motto.
“Planning, preparations and decisions regarding National Jamborees take place months, and even years, in advance,” according to the announcement, dated Tuesday. “Given the current situation and the uncertain nature of future conditions, we determined we could not prepare in a manner that would provide the safest possible environment for all those involved.”
A task force of BSA staff and volunteers will be appointed by the national BSA leadership to recommend a new date. The Jamboree was scheduled to take place July 21-30, 2021.
The National Jamboree, held once every four years, drew nearly 40,000 Scouts to Summit Bechtel in 2017, when the 10,600-acre Scouting reserve hosted the event for the second time. Summit Bechtel also hosted the 24th World Scout Jamboree, in 2019, which brought nearly 47,000 Scouts to the New River Gorge reserve.
The 10,600-acre Scouting area in Fayette and Raleigh counties was completed in time to host its first National Jamboree in the summer of 2013. Summit Bechtel also is the home base of one of four High Adventure programs operated by the BSA. Other High Adventure sites include New Mexico’s Philmont Scout Ranch, Florida Sea Base and the Minnesota-based Northern Tier wilderness canoe program.
While next year’s National Jamboree was postponed for an indefinite period, weeklong summer camps for smaller, troop-size Scout groups have been taking place since Summit Bechtel’s coronavirus-delayed opening June 28, and will continue through Aug. 8.
“The Summit currently offers an excellent summer camp program, and all of our Scout BSA troops have access to it,” said Jeffrey Purdy, Scout executive for Charleston-based Buckskin Council of the Boy Scouts of America. “I expect the Summit will offer a similar summer camp program in 2021.”
Summit Bechtel is taking reservations for the 2021 High Adventure camps, according to the national BSA announcement.
A new date and other details regarding the next National Jamboree will be posted at jamboree.scouting.org.