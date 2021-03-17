The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence County Health Department will hold a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the South Point Board of Education building for those 40 and older, or individuals younger than 40 with a medical condition that now includes: cancer, heart disease, COPD, chronic kidney disease or obesity.

For a full listing of medical or occupational eligibility, see Phase 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 1E, Phase 2A, 2B and 2C under the COVID-19 Vaccination Program at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

To register, go to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Walk-ins are welcome.

