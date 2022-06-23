HUNTINGTON — Valley Health announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children as young as 6 months at 10 locations throughout the region.
Locations are offering the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years and the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 months through 5 years.
When the United States officially announced approval for vaccinating children as young as 6 months, Valley Health worked with the Health Resources and Services Administration to secure 300 initial doses, according to a news release. They expect to expand doses to more locations in the region as distribution continues.
“So many parents and caregivers have looked forward to this announcement since the beginning of the pandemic, and now it is a reality,” Vice President of Health Services and Chief Medical Officer with Valley Health Mathew Weimer said in a news release.
According to the CDC, hospitalizations for children under 5 with COVID-19 increased five-fold when the omicron variant surged compared to the delta variant, with 63% of hospitalized infants and children having no underlying condition.
More than 440 children under age 5 have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer announced Wednesday during a media briefing with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice that over 17,000 vaccine doses were ordered to meet the growing demand for vaccines for children in the state. These vaccines are expected to arrive in West Virginia before the end of the month.
Hoyer reminded parents that children ages 3 and younger cannot receive a COVID-19 vaccine from a pharmacy and would need to visit a physician’s office, pediatric office, local health department, community health center or hospital.
Weimer said most of the Valley Health locations set to receive extra doses of the vaccine already have them available. If doses are not already available on site, he said they will have them within the next few days.
“We tried to place them strategically around our service area, which covers multiple counties in West Virginia and part of southern Ohio … We really targeted our locations that do pediatrics and family medicine so that we could get the highest concentration of patients who are coming through,” Weimer said.
He said that after the initial 300 doses of vaccines are released, Valley Health is expecting a continued disbursement of vaccines. This means that once children receive their first dose, they can return for the second, or the third for the Pfizer vaccine.
Families can either make an appointment online or walk into a Valley Health location to receive the vaccine or be directed to a location where vaccines are available. Valley Health accepts all forms of insurance, as well as patients without insurance who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Weimer said children who have already had COVID-19 should also be vaccinated, because vaccines reduce the risks of contracting “long COVID” and other resulting health complications.
He said it is important for children who may be too young to wear a mask or follow other health guidelines to get vaccinated to lessen their chances of spreading or contracting the virus.
“We know that vaccinating our youngest patients not only protects them directly but also brings protection to their families and the greater community,” Weimer said.
All Valley Health sites will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for everyone 6 months and older, and urge individuals who can to be vaccinated.
The first 10 Valley Health locations to receive doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children between 6 months and 5 years are:
- Point Pleasant Pediatrics: 2801 Jackson Ave., Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
- Valley Health Southside: 723 9th Ave., Huntington.
- Teays Valley Pediatrics: 111 Great Teays Blvd., No. 101, Scott Depot, West Virginia.
- Kid Care Pediatrics: 4407 MacCorkle Ave., St. 2, Charleston.
- Valley Health Wayne: 42 McGinnis Drive, Wayne.
- Valley Health Huntington: 1301 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington.
- Valley Health East Huntington: 3377 U.S. 60 East, Huntington.
- Valley Health Milton Dental (Hillview): 1347 Hillview Drive, Milton.
- Valley Health Fort Gay: 71 Wayne St., Fort Gay.
- Valley Health Coal Grove: 205 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, Ohio.