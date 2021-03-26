HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe says the district will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to any student and their family members, age 16 or older, during a clinic Saturday.
The clinic with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27, at the former Sears building in the Huntington Mall at Barboursville.
Saxe said in a district-wide message that he learned about the vaccine availability Friday and hopes students and their family members will “take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.”