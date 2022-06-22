HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, the United States officially opened up COVID-19 vaccine availability to children as young as 6 months old. The two types that were approved are Pfizer and Moderna, and the government has already ordered millions of doses for distribution.
Health departments in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are not yet able to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5, although a news release from the federal government said parents should be able to vaccinate their children within the next few weeks, according to the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department.
According to The Associated Press, vaccine shipments arrived in some locations over the weekend and some spots, including a Walgreens in South Carolina and another in New York City, opened up appointments Monday.
Across the country, roughly 18 million youngsters under 5 are eligible.
Mariana Lanata, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Marshall Health, said children taking the Moderna vaccine will be on a two-dose regimen, while children taking Pfizer will need to take three doses. Both vaccines will be administered at smaller doses for children.
Lanata said the COVID-19 vaccine should not interfere with routine vaccinations for children. She said Marshall Health has been able to safely administer vaccines together for children 5 and older without adverse reactions.
The coronavirus has killed more than 440 children younger than 5 since the start of the pandemic. Lanata said it is easy to get lost when comparing these numbers to those of adult deaths, but it is still an important part of hospitalization in the young population.
“We’re still highly encouraging parents to vaccinate their kids,” Lanata said. “It’s not 100% (protection from) infection, but it definitely makes a big change in hospitalizations and mortality.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics and American Medical Association are among physician groups that encourage doctors and families to get young children vaccinated.
“It’s just a huge step toward normalcy,” Dr. Debra Langlois, pediatrician at University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, told AP.
The CDC advises vaccination even for those who already had COVID-19 to protect against reinfection, and says it is OK to get other vaccines at the same time.
Parents and guardians can find locations where vaccines for children 6 months and older are administered at vaccines.gov under “Find COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.” They could also call 800-232-0233 or text their ZIP code to 438-829. They also can call their local health provider for information and updates about when their child can receive the vaccine.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden visited a vaccination clinic in Washington, where some of the first shots were given to young children, hailing it as an important pandemic milestone that will support the country’s recovery. The administration is cautioning, however, that it expects the pace of shots for the youngest kids to be slower than older ones, as parents are more likely to rely on their children’s pediatricians to administer them.