CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 222 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as active cases dropped to 781. That’s 109 fewer active cases than reported Wednesday, according to the state dashboard.
The state’s cumulative percent positivity rate also dropped Thursday, to 8.31%. That rate — which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic — peaked at 8.41% about a month ago. It began dropping about two weeks ago for the first time since the COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant began in the fall.
To date, 6,635 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with 13 of those deaths reported overnight. A 55-year-old man from Cabell County and a 91-year-old man from Wayne County were among the latest virus deaths.
More than 87% of COVID-19 deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations began in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated.
As of Thursday, 254 West Virginians — including four children — were hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s one fewer patient than reported Wednesday.
Of total patients, 72 — including one child — were in an intensive care unit and 44 were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 59% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That increased to 63% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 68% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Health officials say being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (11), Berkeley (45), Boone (3), Braxton (13), Brooke (13), Cabell (45), Calhoun (1), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (24), Gilmer (3), Grant (1), Greenbrier (16), Hampshire (0), Hancock (7), Hardy (1), Harrison (32), Jackson (12), Jefferson (16), Kanawha (48), Lewis (6), Lincoln (2), Logan (9), Marion (36), Marshall (50), Mason (22), McDowell (22), Mercer (37), Mineral (5), Mingo (24), Monongalia (45), Monroe (5), Morgan (4), Nicholas (16), Ohio (15), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (3), Preston (21), Putnam (12), Raleigh (21), Randolph (9), Ritchie (7), Roane (6), Summers (3), Taylor (12), Tucker (9), Tyler (3), Upshur (9), Wayne (16), Webster (1), Wetzel (13), Wirt (0), Wood (26) and Wyoming (12).