CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 440 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as active cases decreased to 1,795. That’s 35 fewer cases than were reported Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state virus dashboard.
To date, 6,905 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, with two of those deaths reported Wednesday. More than 85% of COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 149 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including one child. That’s 16 more patients than were reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 22 were in intensive care units and 11 were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 46% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That decreased to 36% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and increased to 64% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 49% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (16), Berkeley (122), Boone (16), Braxton (7), Brooke (19), Cabell (85), Calhoun (1), Clay (3), Doddridge (3), Fayette (55), Gilmer (2), Grant (2), Greenbrier (48), Hampshire (17), Hancock (22), Hardy (15), Harrison (92), Jackson (13), Jefferson (69), Kanawha (219), Lewis (15), Lincoln (12), Logan (47), Marion (78), Marshall (31), Mason (25), McDowell (10), Mercer (54), Mineral (19), Mingo (13), Monongalia (140), Monroe (18), Morgan (10), Nicholas (32), Ohio (52), Pendleton (8), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (3), Preston (27), Putnam (71), Raleigh (137), Randolph (15), Ritchie (14), Roane (7), Summers (4), Taylor (15), Tucker (5), Tyler (6), Upshur (21), Wayne (30), Webster (2), Wetzel (5), Wirt (4), Wood (21) and Wyoming (17).
