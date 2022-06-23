CHARLESTON — Two Cabell County residents were among the COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia on Thursday.
To date, 7,054 residents have died from COVID-19, with 36 of those deaths reported Thursday. Among the new deaths were an 89-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, both from Cabell County, and a 61-year-old man from Wayne County.
Cabell County has had 385 virus-related deaths, while Wayne County has had 128.
Other regional deaths were a 66-year-old woman, a 75-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman, all from Putnam County, and a 59-year-old man from Mason County.
More than 84% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
West Virginia reported 602 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as active cases increased to 1,924. That’s 42 more active cases than reported in the state Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ virus dashboard.
Due to home testing — which cannot be reported to state labs — and a decrease in testing uptake overall, state health officials have said cases could be undercounted anywhere from 10% to 30%.
As of Thursday, 192 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including one child. That’s five more patients than reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 21 people were in an intensive care unit and five patients were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 47% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 19% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. All five patients on ventilators were fully vaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (21), Berkeley (108), Boone (24), Braxton (12), Brooke (15), Cabell (101), Calhoun (14), Clay (4), Doddridge (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (19), Greenbrier (42), Hampshire (19), Hancock (25), Hardy (23), Harrison (104), Jackson (21), Jefferson (80), Kanawha (160), Lewis (24), Lincoln (11), Logan (42), Marion (79), Marshall (38), Mason (31), McDowell (28), Mercer (73), Mineral (36), Mingo (18), Monongalia (119), Monroe (26), Morgan (9), Nicholas (23), Ohio (27), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (3), Preston (17), Putnam (80), Raleigh (84), Randolph (21), Ritchie (5), Roane (39), Summers (15), Taylor (17), Tucker (2), Tyler (7), Upshur (28), Wayne (23), Webster (9), Wetzel (23), Wirt (3), Wood (79) and Wyoming (33).