CHARLESTON — On Thursday, Moderna announced it would request authorization from the federal Food and Drug Administration to administer its COVID-19 vaccine in children younger than 6 years old.

In his Thursday COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he was “hopeful” the FDA would approve Moderna’s request.

“Parents of roughly 18 million of our youngest Americans — the only population group not yet eligible for vaccination — have been waiting for months for pediatric doses,” Justice said. “Hopefully it is here. We don’t have approval yet, but they have asked for approval.”

West Virginia reported 275 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as active cases increased — for the eighth consecutive day in the state — to 799. That’s 70 more active cases than reported Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.

To date, 6,855 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with four of those deaths reported Thursday. More than 86% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who were not vaccinated, per the dashboard.

As of Thursday, 94 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including three children. That’s three more total patients than reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 23 were in an intensive care unit and 15 — including once child — were receiving care on ventilators.

More than 56% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 53% unvaccinated for those on ventilators and to 48% unvaccinated for patients in the ICU.

Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.

About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 48% have received a booster dose.

Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.

Active cases per county are: Barbour (8), Berkeley (70), Boone (11), Braxton (2), Brooke (10), Cabell (33), Calhoun (13), Clay (0), Doddridge (2), Fayette (19), Gilmer (3), Grant (4), Greenbrier (32), Hampshire (12), Hancock (10), Hardy (3), Harrison (22), Jackson (2), Jefferson (29), Kanawha (75), Lewis (1), Lincoln (12), Logan (27), Marion (28), Marshall (20), Mason (7), McDowell (9), Mercer (12), Mineral (6), Mingo (2), Monongalia (42), Monroe (10), Morgan (11), Nicholas (10), Ohio (45), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (21), Preston (12), Putnam (32), Raleigh (63), Randolph (12), Ritchie (2), Roane (3), Summers (0), Taylor (3), Tucker (0), Tyler (0), Upshur (11), Wayne (5), Webster (0), Wetzel (8), Wirt (5), Wood (12) and Wyoming (5).

Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

