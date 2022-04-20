CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 157 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as active cases increased to 459. That’s 13 more active cases than reported Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,807 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, with three of those deaths reported Wednesday. More than 86% of COVID-19 deaths reported in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 80 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including one child. That’s seven fewer patients than reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 22 people were in an intensive care unit and 12 patients were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 46% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 32% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and increased to 50% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (3), Berkeley (33), Boone (8), Braxton (3), Brooke (4), Cabell (23), Calhoun (2), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (10), Gilmer (1), Grant (3), Greenbrier (13), Hampshire (6), Hancock (4), Hardy (1), Harrison (12), Jackson (1), Jefferson (20), Kanawha (32), Lewis (3), Lincoln (6), Logan (10), Marion (15), Marshall (18), Mason (6), McDowell (3), Mercer (19), Mineral (9), Mingo (1), Monongalia (37), Monroe (2), Morgan (2), Nicholas (4), Ohio (16), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (0), Preston (12), Putnam (25), Raleigh (20), Randolph (14), Ritchie (1), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (5), Wayne (5), Webster (0), Wetzel (1), Wirt (0), Wood (18) and Wyoming (12).
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
