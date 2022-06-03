CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 812 new COVID-19 cases Friday as active cases increased to 2,321. That’s 204 more active cases than were reported Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,974 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, including three deaths reported Friday. More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Friday, 176 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including six children. That’s two fewer patients than were reported Thursday, per the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 25 patients were in intensive care units — including one child — and 10 were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 47% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 36% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 30% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals 50 and older and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (16), Berkeley (158), Boone (22), Braxton (6), Brooke (21), Cabell (134), Calhoun (11), Clay (4), Doddridge (4), Fayette (62), Gilmer (4), Grant (11), Greenbrier (33), Hampshire (22), Hancock (27), Hardy (12), Harrison (101), Jackson (12), Jefferson (105), Kanawha (217), Lewis (28), Lincoln (23), Logan (55), Marion (83), Marshall (29), Mason (48), McDowell (14), Mercer (88), Mineral (34), Mingo (31), Monongalia (149), Monroe (21), Morgan (6), Nicholas (56), Ohio (57), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (35), Putnam (74), Raleigh (133), Randolph (54), Ritchie (10), Roane (30), Summers (11), Taylor (32), Tucker (3), Tyler (9), Upshur (46), Wayne (37), Webster (8), Wetzel (32), Wirt (2), Wood (56), Wyoming (36).
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
