CHARLESTON — More than 300 West Virginians were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19.
The figure represents the most people hospitalized with the virus in the state since at least March 10, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ virus dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 330 West Virginians — including seven children — were hospitalized for COVID-19 infections. That’s 18 more patients than were reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 39 patients were in an intensive care unit — including one child — and six patients were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 45% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That decreased to 28% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. All six patients receiving care on ventilators reported being unvaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” had received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
The state also reported 870 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as active cases decreased to 2,780. That’s 37 fewer active cases than were reported in the state Tuesday, according to the state’s virus dashboard.
State health experts have said active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, which cannot be reported to the state or localities.
To date, 7,099 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, with eight of those deaths reported Wednesday. More than 84% of deaths reported since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say. Anyone who is 6 months or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (13), Berkeley (165), Boone (45), Braxton (19), Brooke (13), Cabell (141), Calhoun (7), Clay (7), Doddridge (7), Fayette (90), Gilmer (11), Grant (13), Greenbrier (54), Hampshire (28), Hancock (35), Hardy (33), Harrison (127), Jackson (22), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (304), Lewis (24), Lincoln (23), Logan (60), Marion (105), Marshall (69), Mason (42), McDowell (56), Mercer (137), Mineral (27), Mingo (39), Monongalia (120), Monroe (20), Morgan (9), Nicholas (32), Ohio (45), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (8), Preston (37), Putnam (102), Raleigh (155), Randolph (16), Ritchie (8), Roane (20), Summers (25), Taylor (28), Tucker (7), Tyler (8), Upshur (56), Wayne (33), Webster (31), Wetzel (20), Wirt (3), Wood (132) and Wyoming (47).