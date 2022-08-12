The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

covid hospital blox.jpg
Metro Creative

CHARLESTON — Hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 have increased in West Virginia over the past week, with an average of about 373 patients reported daily this week compared to an average of 328 daily patients last week, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state virus dashboard.

The number of intensive care patients is also on the rise — with a daily average of 61 reported this week compared to 53 last week — while the rate of those on ventilators decreased in that same time, with a daily average of 16 reported last week compared to 12 this week.

Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

