HUNTINGTON — The community transmission level for COVID-19 has dropped to “medium” in Cabell County, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC’s community transmission levels are comprised of three levels — low, medium and high. The CDC updates county transmission levels every Thursday.
Cabell County’s transmission level had been “high” since late May, prompting the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to recommend wearing a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. At that time, Cabell County had entered the high category as COVID-19 cases across the country continued to rise.
With a medium level of community transmission, the CDC recommends people who are at a high risk for severe illness talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
There were 110 active cases in Cabell County as of Friday.
Statewide, there were 611 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday as active cases increased to 2,135. That’s 211 more active cases than were reported Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
Due to home testing — the results of which cannot be reported to state labs — and a decrease in testing uptake overall, state health officials have said cases could be undercounted anywhere from 10% to 30%.
To date, 7,056 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, including two deaths reported Friday. More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been in people who were not vaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Friday, 196 West Virginians — including one child — were hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s four more patients than were reported Thursday, according to the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 23 patients were in intensive care units and six were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 44% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 17% for those in the ICU. All six patients on ventilators were fully vaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with another 9% being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (23), Berkeley (137), Boone (28), Braxton (12), Brooke (25), Cabell (110), Calhoun (15), Clay (6), Doddridge (5), Fayette (47), Gilmer (8), Grant (20), Greenbrier (45), Hampshire (25), Hancock (24), Hardy (29), Harrison (121), Jackson (29), Jefferson (92), Kanawha (170), Lewis (22), Lincoln (9), Logan (49), Marion (83), Marshall (39), Mason (38), McDowell (24), Mercer (65), Mineral (42), Mingo (20), Monongalia (128), Monroe (37), Morgan (11), Nicholas (24), Ohio (29), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (6), Pocahontas (3), Preston (19), Putnam (89), Raleigh (105), Randolph (25), Ritchie (6), Roane (27), Summers (17), Taylor (15), Tucker (3), Tyler (5), Upshur (36), Wayne (25), Webster (10), Wetzel (21), Wirt (3), Wood (88) and Wyoming (40).