According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the medium transmission level was reported in Cabell, Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia, in Boyd County in Kentucky and in Lawrence County in Ohio.
With the exception of a one-week drop to the medium level in June, much of the region had been classified as having a high transmission level since May.
According to its website, the CDC determines community levels by reviewing three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
With a high level of community transmission, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors in public spaces. When the community transmission level is medium, the CDC recommends that people who are at high risk for severe illness talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
The CDC’s community transmission levels are comprised of three levels — low, medium and high. The CDC updates the levels every Thursday.
There were 1,903 new cases reported statewide last week, for a total of 602,461. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,022 active cases in West Virginia as of Friday, including 38 in Cabell County and 17 in Wayne County.
There were also 34 new virus-related deaths reported across the state, for a total of 7,450 since the pandemic began. Among the deaths were a 90-year-old female from Wayne County, a 93-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 78-year-old male from Cabell County, 93-year-old female from Cabell County and a 71-year-old female from Cabell County.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
Anyone 6 months old or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Shipments of the new COVID-19 vaccine booster, which is expected to better protect against the omicron variant of the virus, are being received in West Virginia, and residents will be able to obtain them in pharmacies and their local health departments as soon as they receive them, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said.
