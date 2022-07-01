HUNTINGTON — The community transmission level for COVID-19 has returned to “high” in Cabell County, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC’s community transmission levels are comprised of three levels — low, medium and high. The CDC updates county transmission levels every Thursday.
Cabell County’s transmission level was “medium” last week after being high since late May. The initial jump to the high level prompted the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to recommend wearing a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. At that time, Cabell County had entered the high category as COVID-19 cases across the country continued to rise.
With a high level of community transmission, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors in public spaces.
There were 126 active cases in Cabell County as of Friday.
Statewide, there were 710 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday as active cases increased to 2,297. That’s 192 more active cases than reported Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ virus dashboard.
To date, 7,064 residents have died from COVID-19 infections. More than 84% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Friday, 225 West Virginians were hospitalized for the virus, including two children. That’s five more patients than reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 30 patients — including two children — were in an intensive care unit and five patients were receiving care on ventilators.
About 48% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 27% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. All five patients on ventilators reported being vaccinated, according to the dashboard.
It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (17), Berkeley (137), Boone (47), Braxton (27), Brooke (21), Cabell (126), Calhoun (5), Clay (8), Doddridge (1), Fayette (61), Gilmer (6), Grant (13), Greenbrier (56), Hampshire (35), Hancock (29), Hardy (11), Harrison (99), Jackson (26), Jefferson (64), Kanawha (249), Lewis (19), Lincoln (20), Logan (43), Marion (90), Marshall (36), Mason (22), McDowell (31), Mercer (82), Mineral (43), Mingo (33), Monongalia (117), Monroe (22), Morgan (8), Nicholas (27), Ohio (45), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (4), Preston (28), Putnam (94), Raleigh (112), Randolph (19), Ritchie (10), Roane (22), Summers (16), Taylor (30), Tucker (8), Tyler (2), Upshur (42), Wayne (32), Webster (13), Wetzel (21), Wirt (3), Wood (114) and Wyoming (35).